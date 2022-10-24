There’s no better way for us to celebrate our two-decade anniversary that a pizza. Especially an autumnal sweet pizza. Christy Denney came to celebrate with us and show us how it is done. While this is perfect for GTU’s birthday, this makes the perfect fall treat and even for any time of year. This recipe will be a hit for the whole family. Denney, who has been GTU’s unofficial birthday icon since she was a kitchen guest for both GTU host Nicea DeGering and GTU’s 20th, says to skip the extra effort and opt for a store-bought crust. “No one will know,” said Denney. “I promise.” This is a great recipe for anyone intimidated by a homemade apple pie.

Filling Ingredients:

9 inch pie crust

2/3 cup of sugar

4 Granny Smith Apples; cut, peeled and diced. (About four cups)

3 tbs all purpose flour

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Mix all of the ingredients together and fill in the pie crust.

Next, let’s get that topping started!

Topping ingredients:

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup old fashioned rolled oats

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 cup of butter, softened

Mix ingredients by hands. According to Denney, the texture should be similar to wet sand. No need to look for perfection, part of the appeal is the rustic look!

Bake in the oven for 30 min at 350.

After it has cooled out of the oven, drizzle some caramel syrup and take a scoop of ice cream!

Instagram: @thegirlwho8everything