Apple Crepe-pasta with Jenn Martello? Yes, please! It’s like pancake pasta…for breakfast! Thin crepes cut into noodles, and smotheedr with apples and a cinnamon cream sauce. Apples are in season now at our local farmers markets, and this dish also makes an amazing fall desser! Private chef Jenn specializes in home plated dinners, and in home cooking classes. Find Jenn on IG at @chefjennmartello and online at www.chefjennmartello.com

Apple “Crépe-pasta”

Serves 4

Ingredients: Crépes

4 each Large eggs

1/4 tsp Salt

1 1/2 cup Cold water *more for thinning batter

2 cups Flour

4 tbsp Softened butter

Apple Topping

3 each Large apples, peeled and sliced

2 tbsp Butter

3 tbsp Brown Sugar

1 pinch Salt

1 cup Heavy cream

1/2 tsp Cinnamon, ground

Sliced Almonds, whipped cream *Optional

Directions:

1. Using a stand mixer with a whisk attachment whisk eggs and salt until foamy, pour in water and mix on medium. Sift flour over mixture and mix just until combined, being careful not to over mix. Batter should be on the thin side, if too thick adjust with water.

2. Heat a 10” skillet and coat with butter, pour ⅓ cup of batter on the skillet and cook 1 minute each side. Repeat with batter and recoat the skillet with butter as needed. Place crépes to the side.

3. Cut crépes into ½” ribbons and set to the side.

4. Place 2 tbsp butter into the skillet with the sliced apples add pinch of salt, saute 4-5 minutes.

5. Add brown sugar, heavy cream and cinnamon to saute pan, simmer until bubbly and thickened, 5-7 minutes.

6. Toss apple mixtures with crépe ribbons and top with sliced almonds, whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

7. Enjoy!