Not only does this Apple Cider Donut Bread taste delicious, but it is sure to make your house smell like fall too. A slightly spiced loaf topped with the most luscious apple cider glaze. Mary Susan Jenkins stopped by to make the perfect sweet bread for fall!

Apple Cider Donut Bread:

For the Bread:

-2 eggs

-¾ cup granulated sugar

-1 tsp. vanilla

-½ vegetable oil

-½ cup unsweetened applesauce

-2 pkts. Instant apple cider*

-1 ½ cup water*

-½ cup sour cream

-1 ½ cup all purpose flour

-2 TBS cornstarch

-1 ¼ tsp baking powder

-½ tsp. Baking soda

-½ tsp salt

-1 tsp. Cinnamon

-¼ tsp. Nutmeg

For the Glaze:

-4 TBS butter

-½ pkt. Instant apple cider

-1 cup powdered sugar

-2 ½ TBS milk

Directions:

Pre-heat the oven to 325. Line a 9×5 loaf pan, grease it, and then set it aside.

*In a small saucepan, empty two packets of the instant apple cider with 1 ½ cups of water. Let it boil for about 5-7 minutes until it reduces. Use only ¾ cup of remaining cider for the cake. Set aside and let it cool for about 5 minutes before using in the batter.

2. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs and sugar until pale in color. Add in vanilla, oil, and applesauce, then continue to whisk.

3. Add in all of the dry ingredients and mix until combined. Then alternate between adding in the sour cream and ¾ cup apple cider. Batter will not be runny, and slightly thick.

4. Pour mixture into your prepared pan and bake for 50-55 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean. Remove from pan and let it cool on a cooling rack for about 20 minutes before pouring the glaze on.

5. For the glaze, melt the butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Add ½ a packet of instant apple cider and whisk together until the cider dissolves into the butter. Add 1 cup of sifted powdered sugar and start to whisk. Add in about 2 ½ TBS of milk and whisk together. Pour on top of a cooled loaf.