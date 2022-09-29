GTU chef, Charlotte Hancey joined us with a recipe for Apple Cheesecake Dip with Churro Chips.

Sweet cream cheese, tart apples, and warm spices make the most delicious dip. Pair with cinnamon sugar tortilla chips for the perfect fall treat!

INGREDIENTS

For the dip:

8 oz cream cheese, softened

7 oz marshmallow creme

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1 large Granny Smith apple, diced small (peel on)

1/4 cup caramel sauce

For the chips:

8-10 flour tortillas, soft taco sized

canola or vegetable oil

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS

In a medium sized bowl, mix cream cheese, marshmallow creme, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, and nutmeg together until combined well and no lumps remain. Fold in apples and refrigerate until ready to serve. Cut tortillas into 8 triangles each by cutting into fourths then halves. Add sugar and cinnamon to a plate or shallow dish then mix to combine well. Add about 1 inch of oil to a large, deep skillet and heat to 350-360 degrees. Drop 4-5 tortilla pieces into oil and flip (after about 10 seconds) to brown on both sides. Remove browned tortillas from oil with tongs and allow excess oil to drip off. Then place directly into cinnamon sugar mixture and turn to coat all sides of chips. Set finished chips on a plate while cooking the rest. When ready to serve. Drizzle caramel over top of the apple dip and serve with the chips.

