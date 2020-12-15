Apple Bottom Hootenanny Pancakes

It's not your mama's cinnamon toast! Marco Niccoli, owner of am. Niccoli SALT and a new restaurant in the works, was in our kitchen and we love it when he stops by! Today we had his Rustik Oven Sourdough toast with whipped cream cheese buttercream, cinnamon streusel and pecans (open-face). He showed us how to make an easy and simple gourmet recipe you can make for these cozy winter days that’s sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

