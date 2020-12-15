Apple Bottom Hootenanny Pancakes with Lindy Davies! Follow along, and follow Lindy on IG at @lindy_davies
Apple Bottom :
2-3 large apples, either Granny Smith or Honeycrisps
6 Tbs. butter
1/3 cup of brown sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1/4 tsp. cloves
1/2 tsp. sea salt
Pancakes:
6 large eggs
1 cup of milk
1 tsp. vanilla
1/2 tsp. sea salt
1 cup of flour
powder sugar
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 425.
While oven preheats add the 6 Tbs of butter to a lightly greased casserole pan.
Place in oven as it warms until butter is melted.
Remove & set aside.
2. In a bowl- add the sliced apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves & sea salt.
Mix well.
3. Pour apple mixture over melted butter in pan.
Mix well & spread apples evenly over bottom of pan.
Return to oven & bake for 15 minutes.
4. While apples are baking- in a large bowl whisk the eggs, milk, vanilla & salt.
Blend in flour.
5. Pour the pancake batter directly over hot apples (stir batter into apples for a more even bake, or just leave the batter & it will cook like a German pancake).
Bake an additional 20-25 minutes.
6. Sprinkle liberally with powder sugar.
Serve immediately with maple syrup & top with fruit.
Enjoy!!