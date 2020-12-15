Apple Bottom Hootenanny Pancakes

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Apple Bottom Hootenanny Pancakes with Lindy Davies! Follow along, and follow Lindy on IG at @lindy_davies

Apple Bottom :

2-3 large apples, either Granny Smith or Honeycrisps

6 Tbs. butter

1/3 cup of brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/4 tsp. cloves

1/2 tsp. sea salt

Pancakes:

6 large eggs

1 cup of milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. sea salt

1 cup of flour

powder sugar

Instructions:      

1. Preheat oven to 425.

While oven preheats add the 6 Tbs of butter to a lightly greased casserole pan.

Place in oven as it warms until butter is melted.

Remove & set aside.

2. In a bowl- add the sliced apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves & sea salt.

Mix well.

3. Pour apple mixture over melted butter in pan.

Mix well & spread apples evenly over bottom of pan.

Return to oven & bake for 15 minutes.

4. While apples are baking- in a large bowl whisk the eggs, milk, vanilla & salt.  

Blend in flour.

5. Pour the pancake batter directly over hot apples (stir batter into apples for a more even bake, or just leave the batter & it will cook like a German pancake).

Bake an additional 20-25 minutes.

6. Sprinkle liberally with powder sugar.  

Serve immediately with maple syrup & top with fruit.

Enjoy!!

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots

Good Things Utah Sponsors