Apple, Bacon, Cheddar Grilled Cheese

Ooey gooey cheddar, bacon and… apples? Yum! We loved having Cravings Bistro in our studio to demonstrate for us how to make the ABC grilled cheese.

The bistro first opened in American Fork in January 2012 in a tiny little shop. She’s always wanted to open a business, and everyone expected her to fail, but she’s always been so determined to make it happen.

The owner of Cravings Bistro is Angie Wilson. A fun fact about her is that she has a twin sister who owns a business just around the corner called Cravings Cupcakes! They love it because their companies are separately owned, but they are twin sisters with twin stores. Having the same name helps them because people love the novelty of them being twins, and they can share a lot of business that way. She has a son named Peyton, and he is her whole world. He loves helping at work. and one time she caught him giving out free cookies to the entire lobby!

She wanted to specialize in grilled cheese because people always want the grilled cheese, but most of the time it is only available on the kid’s menu. It made her think what kind of grilled cheeses a grown-up might wish to eat, and her imagination went wild. She loves doing gourmet grilled cheese because the sky is the limit! You can do so many creative things, she feels like each sandwich is a blank canvas, and she gets to turn it into art.

However, they don’t just do grilled cheeses! They specialize in comfort food that you loved as a kid, but they take it up a notch for adults, and each of our dishes is exploding with taste!

ABC Grilled Cheese (Apple Bacon and Cheddar)

Ingredients:

-2 thick-cut slices of French Bread

-Caramelized Red Onion Mayo (to taste)

-¼ Cup Shredded Sharp Cheddar

-4 Pieces Candied Bacon

-Regular Butter (to taste)

-9 Slices Granny Smith Apples

Directions:

1.Heat pan on low (significant so that the cheese melts slowly and the bread doesn’t burn)

2.Butter both pieces of French bread on one side.

3.Put each piece of bread, buttered side down, on the pan.

4.Divide cheese and candied bacon between both slices.

5.Cook open-faced on low and cover with a pan lid over bread to circulate heat.

6.Cook until cheese is melted and the bread is golden brown (between 5-10 minutes)

7.Pull the bread off the pan, add the apples, close the bread into a sandwich and enjoy!

Stay updated with Cravings Bistro online and on IG.