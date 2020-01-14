Apple and Brussels Sprout Salad with an Apple Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Looking for a fresh salad recipe to mix up your regular leafy greens? Chef Scott Hamilton from High Desert Kitchen brought it home in our kitchen with his apple and Brussels sprout salad. Dress it with his homemade apple honey mustard vinaigrette and you’ll have the ultimate crowd-pleaser.
Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
- 1 cup large diced Apple, Seeded, and cored – (about 3/4 medium sized apple)
- ½ cup olive oil
- ½ cup large diced red onion or 1 small shallot
- ⅓ cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 2 Tbsp Honey
- 2 Tbsp Mustard-Brown, stone Ground, Dijon- not Yellow
- 1 Tbsp Fresh Thyme Leaves
- 2 cloves Garlic
- ¼ tsp Black Pepper
- Salt to taste
Directions
- Place all ingredients except for oil in blender, blend until smooth.
- Turn blend to medium speed, and slowly pour olive oil in, to make emulsion.
- Taste for seasoning, add salt if needed.
- Store covered in fridge. Will hold for about 10 days in the fridge.
Apple and Brussels Sprout Salad
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 lbs shredded brussels sprouts
- ½ cup Shredded Parmesan
- 1 ½ cup – Medium Dice, seeded and cored (about 1¼ medium sized apple)
- 1 cup Toasted Hazelnuts, lightly salted, roughly chopped
- 1 cup Apple Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
- Pinch of fresh thyme
- Pinch of Kosher Salt
Directions:
- Lightly toss shredded Brussels Sprouts in pinch of salt and let stand for about 5 minutes.
- Mix remaining ingredients. Reserve a few sprinkles of Parmesan, and the Fresh Thyme for a garnish.
Warmed Salad Variation
Ingredients:
- Mixed salad
- 1-2 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 1-2 Tbsp Dressing
Directions:
- Heat oil in a medium size saute pan, over medium high Heat
- Once hot add salad and spread into as much of a single layer as possible.
- Turn heat down to medium, and let cook about 2-3 minutes.
- Add extra dressing and toss to coat and re-hydrate Brussels Sprouts.
- Stir occasionally until warmed through.
- Serve garnished with fresh thyme and Parmesan.
Find Chef Scott on Instagram: @chef.Scotthamilton and Facebook:
@highdesertkitchen for inspiration, and online at chroniclesofachef.com.