Apple adds a new emoji, perfect for the pandemic

- On GTU Hour Two – In a time where people are largely dressed down and masked up due to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple has responded by creating a new face mask emoji character with a more positive outlook. The most noticeable difference in the newly-designed emoji is the eyes. The original face mask emoji had a somber expression with downturned eyes and a surgical mask. People often texted it when they had the flu or a cold. The new emoji appears happy and well.
- Plus, two twin boys in Idaho decide to give away flowers to make people happy during the pandemic and now the kindness is spreading. We’ll tell you how picking flowers in their backyard turned into The Free Flower Project.
- Should you travel during the holidays this year? Doctors are weighing in this morning about when you can feel safe to fly. And the children’s book that helps kids feel confident about being whoever they want to be. We’ll tell you where to find it. Hope you join us for the second hour of GTU.