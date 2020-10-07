Apothecary 55 brings a little magic to your home

Michael Hadley, head salesman of Apothecary 55 joined us today to show off this local company’s premium goods inspired by yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy! We saw a variety of single wicked candles and wax melts.

Tis the season for autumn candles, there are Hocus Pocus candles, snack scents such as whip, churro, and mint julep. Apothecary 55 also offers hand sanitizer spray, and a special ‘magic maker’ candle supporting Disney Cast Members who have recently lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Use code ‘GoodThings5’ for 5% off your entire order (excludes Magic Maker)! Happy shopping Apothecary55.com and follow on IG at @Apothecary55