Mike Van Brakel, our resident handyman, was back in studio today proving that while it may sound intimidating, anyone can replace a light switch with these simple steps! We love the empowering feeling of learning how to be our own fixer-upper. And if you still don’t quite feel ready to give it a whirl yourself, no problem. You can call him to do it for you!

Mike Van Brakel

Mr. Nice Guys

801-362-8134



Mike also had a surprise Christmas gift for the GTU team, a custom doormat from his business,

The Matadoor Co.! Give a handmade, locally made doormat this holiday season. Browse what’s available or ask for a custom.

IG: @thematadoorco

Etsy: TheMatadoorCo.etsy.com

Facebook: facebook.com/thematadoorco