Mike Van Brakel, our resident handyman, was back in studio today proving that while it may sound intimidating, anyone can replace a light switch with these simple steps! We love the empowering feeling of learning how to be our own fixer-upper. And if you still don’t quite feel ready to give it a whirl yourself, no problem. You can call him to do it for you!
Mike Van Brakel
Mr. Nice Guys
801-362-8134
Mike also had a surprise Christmas gift for the GTU team, a custom doormat from his business,
The Matadoor Co.! Give a handmade, locally made doormat this holiday season. Browse what’s available or ask for a custom.
IG: @thematadoorco
Etsy: TheMatadoorCo.etsy.com
Facebook: facebook.com/thematadoorco