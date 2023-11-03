  • Even when you know the holidays are coming, they can still bring up a lot of emotions like stress, anxiety and discomfort. If that sounds familiar, we brought in help for you this morning. Kate Strong is a local Life Coach that says you are not alone if even just thinking about this season causes you undue stress.
    • She shared 5 self-care tips with us to make the holidays more bearable this year:
      • Maintain a Routine: Stick to your daily routines as much as possible to provide a sense of stability and reduce stress.
      • Healthy Eating: Enjoy holiday treats in moderation and balance them with nutritious meals to keep your energy levels steady.
      • Manage Stress: Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation to cope with holiday stress effectively.
      • Prioritize Rest: Make sure to get enough sleep and take short breaks to recharge, as the holiday season can be hectic.
      • Set Boundaries: Don’t overcommit yourself. Be selective about the events and activities you participate in to manage stress.
  • If you would like help and more self-care tips, please visit www.katestrongworld.com or Instagram @katestrongworld