- Even when you know the holidays are coming, they can still bring up a lot of emotions like stress, anxiety and discomfort. If that sounds familiar, we brought in help for you this morning. Kate Strong is a local Life Coach that says you are not alone if even just thinking about this season causes you undue stress.
- She shared 5 self-care tips with us to make the holidays more bearable this year:
- Maintain a Routine: Stick to your daily routines as much as possible to provide a sense of stability and reduce stress.
- Healthy Eating: Enjoy holiday treats in moderation and balance them with nutritious meals to keep your energy levels steady.
- Manage Stress: Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation to cope with holiday stress effectively.
- Prioritize Rest: Make sure to get enough sleep and take short breaks to recharge, as the holiday season can be hectic.
- Set Boundaries: Don’t overcommit yourself. Be selective about the events and activities you participate in to manage stress.
- If you would like help and more self-care tips, please visit www.katestrongworld.com or Instagram @katestrongworld
Anxious about the holidays? Self-care might be the answer
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
