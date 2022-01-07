Antique shop highlighting local artists and makers

Jen Christensen, owner of Beespoke Utah, is in the studio today highlighting some beautiful pieces created by talented makers in our state.

Beespoke is a year-round boutique shop featuring over 90 Utah artists and makers. It is located in an adorable 1929 antique home. They feature items including jewelry, pottery, woodworking, bath & body, stationery, furniture, home decor, shirts, kitchen wares, plants, kids toys, sewn and embroidered items, fresh bread, honey, fudge, pies, and more.

Christensen hopes to make it possible for artists to be successful. There are no monthly fees and they allow vendors of all ages. The bread displayed in the segment was made by a teenage boy.

“Support artists upstairs; become an artist downstairs,” Christensen says. Many of the artists at Beespoke sell their products upstairs and teach classes downstairs. Some of these classes include oil painting, watercolor, hand lettering, pottery, etc. Christensen teaches weekly “Bee Creative” art classes for kids.

Shop local and support the artists in our state and stop by Beespoke Utah in American Fork. They can be found @Beespokeutah on Facebook and Instagram and online at www.beespokeutah.com