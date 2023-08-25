Antipasto Mozzarella Sandwich

4 ciabatta rolls

1 cup of pesto

8 slices of salami

8 slices of prosciutto

1 cup of marinated artichoke hearts, drained and quartered

1 roasted red pepper, sliced

4 slices of mozzarella cut 1/4 inch thick

2 cup baby arugula

Directions:

Open ciabatta rolls and spread both sides with a tablespoon of pesto. Starting with the bottom slice of ciabatta, layer 2 slices of salami, 2 slices of prosciutto, 2 quarter pieces of artichokes, some slices of red peppers and a slice of mozzarella. Sprinkle with a handful of arugula and top with the other slice of ciabatta. Wrap the sandwich in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 20 minutes or up to an hour. Serve sandwich chilled.



Adobo Shrimp and Coleslaw Sandwich

1 loaf of sourdough bread

2 avocados peeled, pitted and sliced

1 lb. fresh shrimp. Peeled and deveined.

2 tbsp Adobo seasoning

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Sprinkle Adobo seasoning over shrimp. Drizzle 1 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil over shrimp

and stir to combine. Make sure all the shrimp are coated with the seasoning. Let shrimp

marinade for 10-15 minutes in the refrigerator.

Coleslaw -1 10-14 oz.bag of shredded coleslaw found in the produce aisle.

Dressing

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp of salt

1/4 tsp of pepper

1/2 tsp celery salt

Directions:

Combine mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, sugar, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper and celery salt in a bowl. Stir well to combine. Add shredded coleslaw to the bowl and combine. Place coleslaw in the refrigerator until you are ready to assemble. Heat remaining extra virgin olive oil in a saute pan on medium high. Add shrimp and cook for 3 minutes. Turn shrimp over and cook for another 3 minutes. Place cooked shrimp in a bowl and let cool for 5-10 minutes before assembling the sandwich. To assemble the sandwich: Cut open sourdough loaf lengthwise. Place shrimp on the bottom piece of the loaf of bread. Top with coleslaw. Add slices of avocado and top sandwich with the other piece of sourdough bread.

