Antipasto Mozzarella Sandwich
- 4 ciabatta rolls
- 1 cup of pesto
- 8 slices of salami
- 8 slices of prosciutto
- 1 cup of marinated artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
- 1 roasted red pepper, sliced
- 4 slices of mozzarella cut 1/4 inch thick
- 2 cup baby arugula
Directions:
- Open ciabatta rolls and spread both sides with a tablespoon of pesto.
- Starting with the bottom slice of ciabatta, layer 2 slices of salami, 2 slices of prosciutto, 2 quarter
- pieces of artichokes, some slices of red peppers and a slice of mozzarella.
- Sprinkle with a handful of arugula and top with the other slice of ciabatta.
- Wrap the sandwich in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 20 minutes or up to an hour.
- Serve sandwich chilled.
Adobo Shrimp and Coleslaw Sandwich
- 1 loaf of sourdough bread
- 2 avocados peeled, pitted and sliced
- 1 lb. fresh shrimp. Peeled and deveined.
- 2 tbsp Adobo seasoning
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
Sprinkle Adobo seasoning over shrimp. Drizzle 1 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil over shrimp
and stir to combine. Make sure all the shrimp are coated with the seasoning. Let shrimp
marinade for 10-15 minutes in the refrigerator.
Coleslaw -1 10-14 oz.bag of shredded coleslaw found in the produce aisle.
Dressing
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tbsp. sugar
- 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp of salt
- 1/4 tsp of pepper
- 1/2 tsp celery salt
Directions:
- Combine mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, sugar, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper and celery salt
- in a bowl. Stir well to combine.
- Add shredded coleslaw to the bowl and combine. Place coleslaw in the refrigerator until
- you are ready to assemble.
- Heat remaining extra virgin olive oil in a saute pan on medium high.
- Add shrimp and cook for 3 minutes. Turn shrimp over and cook for another 3 minutes.
- Place cooked shrimp in a bowl and let cool for 5-10 minutes before assembling the
- sandwich.
- To assemble the sandwich:
- Cut open sourdough loaf lengthwise.
- Place shrimp on the bottom piece of the loaf of bread.
- Top with coleslaw.
- Add slices of avocado and top sandwich with the other piece of sourdough bread.
