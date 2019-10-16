R.E.A.C.H. is a local non-profit that stands for raising education through arts, entertainment, characters, and heroes. The group tours schools, teaching history, literacy, art, STEM, and anti-bullying programs through interactive methods at both assemblies and events.

Dressed in full costume, the team says children love learning from their favorite characters, such as Ariel from The Little Mermaid who teaches water conservation through fun projects like sand sifters, and the importance of anti-bullying with King Arthur!

Their female Robin Hood makes math and learning fun, by teaching the birth of engineering through the use of medieval siege weapons, including a candy-shooting catapult!

To learn more or book R.E.A.C.H, hop online at reachutah.org/