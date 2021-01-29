Another COVID-19 diagnosis: Michael Strahan tests positive

America First Credit Union is thrilled to announce the launch of FUNDamentals, a new, free financial literacy program designed for K–12 children. It helps youth become financially savvy and empowers educators with customizable, quality content. FUNDamentals is designed to make learning about finances fun and engaging. By teaching youth about money matters it puts them on the path to financial success.

The program includes various full-lesson plans that address ten critical life skills, including spending, saving, getting a loan, and other financial subjects. Each subject includes engaging animated videos, handouts, presentations, lesson plans, printable certificates, and other useful resources to inform students while keeping them entertained. Understanding that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed education forever, the program, including scheduling virtual guest speakers who can teach the curriculum, can be done online.