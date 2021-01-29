Another COVID-19 diagnosis: Michael Strahan tests positive

- On Good Things Utah this morning – On Thursday, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Amy Robach addressed reports that their fellow co-host and NFL Hall of Famer had tested positive. “We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week,” Roberts said. “He wanted us to let you know he has tested positive for Covid. He’s at home quarantining right now.” We’ll tell you how fans of Good Morning America are reacting.
- Plus, Cicely Tyson, the stage, screen and television actress whose vivid portrayals of strong African-American women shattered racial stereotypes in the dramatic arts of the 1970s, propelling her to stardom and fame as an exemplar for civil rights, died on Thursday. She was 96. We look back at her incredible acting career.
- And former View co-host Abby Huntsman shares with the Deseret News why her decision to start over can offer all of us a lesson in gratitude and growth.
- Finally, Ali asks the question: When is it healthy-and when is it harmful-to complain about your spouse? She shares opinions from two experts.
- At the end of the show, which foods are best to eat after a workout? We have the list of post workout foods that can help you build muscle and burn fat. Hope you join us for a Friday edition of GTU.