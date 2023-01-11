SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) ABC 4’s very own Bob Bedore shared a new side to viewers. A staple to the ABC 4 Weather Forecast team, Bedore also dabbles in the world of improv and gave us a sneak peek.

Bedore has been involved in improv for nearly 30 years and has been performing improv on the weekends and also has a background in stand-up comedy. Bedore joined improv group “Quick Wits” in 1994. In 2017 Bedore started a festival that has been a smash hit each year. The festival is now on its sixth year. “The festival is quickly becoming one of the most respected festivals in the U.S.,” said Bedore. “We work hard to make sure that the acts have a great place to play, several options for classes and outside activities, a lot of free food, and a full “family” feel is gelt throughout the festival. We also get recordings of all the shows out to the troupes.” The ladies tested their improv skills and rocked it!

The event will take place Midvale Performing Arts Center, located at 695 West 7720 South. All ages are welcome, but there will be a few acts that are more “adult” and announcements will be made before they start and will be later in the show. The show will run on Jan. 13 and 14 and doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets at the door are $15 per show or you can get a full pass for $26. Tickets are available online at wasatchimprov.com at discounted prices. The show on Thursday is a free show with some Utah troupes and Quick Wits introducing a new “game show” format.