Taylorsville Dayzz is kicking off on the 23rd and rolling through Saturday the 25th. It will be the family friendly festival of the year. We sat down with Jim Dunnigan, the chairman of Taylorsville Dayzz, about what we can expect from the upcoming event.

There will be many musical acts, carnival rides, and fireworks. They also will be hosting a 5k, a parade, and a petting zoo featuring a baby wallaby. To highlight some of the musical talent, Thursday night there is a Beatles group performing with the West Valley Symphony. On Friday, there is going to be a Shania Twain tribute that is said to be the best in the country. There will also be tributes to Pat Benatar, and Dolly Parton. If you visit the carnival on Thursday, rides will only be $1 and later enjoy a movie in the park.

This event requires a lot of planning and work within the community. The committee starts preparations for the event in January. Dunnigan has been involved with Taylorsville Dayzz for 22 years and he loves being able to provide a fun, and safe, family event. This year, they have thirty different food vendors and forty different musical exhibits. There is sure to be something for the whole family to enjoy.

Find a list of events and the schedule at taylorsvilledayzz.com

Valley Regional Park

5100 S 2700 W

June 23rd-25th