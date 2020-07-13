Annie the kitty is looking for a permanent home



Annie is a five-year-old kitty who started out very shy when she came to her foster home in March but she’s gained a lot of confidence since then. She loves asking for treats, playing with chapstick tubes, and talks in the cutest little meow whisper. She’s really low-key and gets along well with other cats.



She is much less shy now, and she enjoys playing with toys at night. Annie loves scratches behind the ears, and accepting treats! She likes being read to, and eating breakfast next to her foster family. She also loves playing with hair ties.



Annie is a sweetheart, and every day she gets braver and braver! Soft and fluffy, she has always enjoyed ear scratches, but she now rubs up against her foster mom to be pet. If you have a quiet home and the patience to earn her trust you will have such a wonderful and adorable companion.

Contact Best Friends Animal Society at utahadoptions@bestfriends.org to set up a virtual meet and greet, and from there you can plan your socially distanced meet!