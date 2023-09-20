Lindsay Flanagan, author and editor shares her debut novel. The story, “Anna Grey and the Constellation”, follows a teenage girl’s journey to a magical realm where finding answers about her night-vision ability means allying with her worst enemy to save the true heir to the throne!

A writer all her life, Lindsay had the help of her two daughters as sounding boards as she created this strong protagonist. With two more in the series that will soon be released, we know this journey will be a hit with young adults.