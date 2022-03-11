- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – As we enter the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, a “perfect storm of factors” has put pressure on understaffed U.S. shelters. When the onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced animal shelters across the country to close their doors, Americans answered the desperate calls for help by adopting and fostering pets. Now as we head into the third year of the pandemic, a new crisis looms — so rescue advocates are hoping Americans will step up to help once again. There are 100,000 more dogs and cats in shelters than this time last year, which puts them at risk of euthanasia.
- Plus, Kim Kardashian is facing some serious backlash after giving “advice” to women in business during an interview with Variety, alongside her two sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, and their mother, Kris Jenner. Kardashian, who is on the cover of Variety this month along with her sisters and mother, had spoke to the magazine about their new Hulu series ‘The Kardashians,’ which is set to premiere on April 14. In the video portion of the interview, the Skims founder, 41, had some harsh words for women in the workplace. We’ll tell you what she said and why the backlash was swift.
- And Cardi B is playing a game of ‘eye’ spy. On Wednesday, the rapper, 29, tweeted that her 6-month-old son with Offset was teething. “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away,” she wrote. “He been sad all day.” Some fans were quick to offer sympathy to the mom of two, while others pointed out Cardi has not shared a photo of her young son yet. “Our baby cousin got teeth coming in and we ain’t seen him yet,” one user tweeted. Without hesitation, Cardi replied with a zoomed-in photo of the baby’s eye saying, “That’s all y’all will get.” Cardi, who welcomed her son with husband Offset in September 2021, has kept the child out of the public eye since his birth.
- Finally, yes, it’s that time of year, and on Sunday, March 13, daylight saving time will begin. One mom says this: “Sure it’s a minor inconvenience to folks who don’t have kiddos — I guess you do lose an hour of sleep. But have you ever tried to wrestle a toddler or preschooler into bed when the sun is still shining outside and in their brains, it’s only 6:30 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m. and they want to watch just one more (read ten more) episodes of Daniel Tiger? I know this isn’t just our family. Anything dealing with sleep gives me horrific anxiety — between the age of 4 months old until 6 months old, my son slept in 30 minute increments day and night — so it’s understandable why I am desperately searching how to adjust your child’s sleep to daylight saving time. Parents, I see you!” Deena shares her tips that can help in the sleep transition.
- At the end of the show – Godiva is known for its premium chocolate, the high-quality stuff you only eat on special occasions and get gifted on holidays. Now, you can indulge in Godiva’s rich flavor profiles just about any time you want. The chocolatier partnered with Boardwalk Frozen Treats to bring Godiva ice cream to grocery stores nationwide. Surae tells us all the flavors. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.