Animal adoption happening this weekend

It wouldn’t be a Monday if Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society wasn’t on the show with us. This week she brought a cute baby kitten named Prim.

Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS) is also doing a promotion this weekend, November 15th & 16th, where you can take home a pre-sweetened dog for just $25 or an adult cat for free! All dogs and cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

BFAS also gave us some benefits of adopting.

You will save a life.

If you adopt an adult pet, there’s a possibility you can avoid some of the hassles related to house-training and teething, which are associated with puppies and kittens. Of course, if you prefer a puppy or kitten, rescue groups and shelters have plenty of those available as well.

You’ll save money because adoption costs less than buying an animal from a pet shop or breeder.

Perfectly “perfect” animals of all breeds, shapes, ages and sizes are available at shelters and rescue groups. Just because an animal ends up there doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with them. They are just in need of a second chance.

Adopting is a good investment. Adoption fees generally cover the pet’s spay/neuter surgery, health exam, vaccinations, microchip ID, and often other free starter goodies that vary from group to group.

For more information on Best Friends Animal Society you can visit their website at bestfriends.org.