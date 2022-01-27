An upside down house and housing prices are out of control in which three Utah cities?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Now this something you don’t see everyday. A unique home that recently opened in Guatavita, Colombia, is drawing visitors who are looking for a little fun amid the coronavirus pandemic. Check out the upside-down house. We are taking you inside this morning!
- Plus, if you bought a home in Ogden, Provo or Salt Lake City in the last month, there’s a good chance you overpaid. That’s according to researchers from Florida Atlantic University, who compiled open-source data from Zillow and other providers in a study that lists the 100 most overvalued markets in the U.S. The study shows that of the 10 most overvalued housing markets in the country, three are located along Utah’s Wasatch Front — coming in third overall is Ogden, where buyers are paying over 57% more than what their home is valued at, based on past pricing trends.
- And they’re soft, they’re squishy, and they’re insanely popular. Of course, we’re talking about Squishmallows, the part plush toy/constant companion cuddler/bedtime BFF that has taken over the toy market as we know it. And because they can be a source of support, most likely your child’s Squishmallow goes wherever your child does. But unlike your kid, who you can hose down at the end of the day, you might not know how to wash Squishmallows. Because it’s not as simple as dropping them into the dryer. Deena tells us how to clean one of the most popular toys on the market!
- Finally, this clever cooking hack will give your crusty and stale bread a second chance at making it on your plate. “How To Make Dinner” creator and classically trained culinary student turned recipe developer Paula Hingley first shared her simple step-by-step process on her hit culinary YouTube channel and gave “Good Morning America” a glimpse at how it’s done. “It feels like it just came out of the oven for the first time,” she said after trying the water and rebake method. We take you through the process, step by step.
Parenthood is both marvelous and occasionally demoralizing. It's eye-opening, heartwarming, and sometimes even bone-chilling, and nothing can really prepare you for it properly. You're knee-deep in diapers then suddenly planning a Sweet 16, and there's no foolproof manual or perfect piece of advice to carry you through the process. We can only do our best with the tools we have, and hope it's enough for our children to thrive. That's one of the hardest things about parenting in and of itself: how do we know what's right or wrong for our children? What's sound advice, and what's just half-baked chatter? In order to offer parents a little clarity, we've drafted a list of 5 strategies from parenting books that actually work.