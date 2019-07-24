An unbelievable car collection of over 100 classics

Vroom! Vroom! Deena Marie stopped by Classic Cars International to check out their unbelievable collection.

Stacy Williams, the owner of the museum and unique cars, has been collecting them for longer than he has had a driver’s license. He had three cars before he turned 16, and years later he now has about 105 including a very famous one.

Years ago, one of Stacy’s cars was featured in the Robb Report, a magazine that features some of the most incredible boats and even cars. His 1928 Rolls-Royce was in the 1980 edition and is now wanted by many. Stacy says he is holding onto it though. Unlike his other cars, he does not plan to sell it.

To get the inside look at many unique cars you won’t find anywhere else head on over to the Classic Cars Museum located at 355 West 700 South, Salt Lake City.

To see the cars for yourself visit classiccarsintl.net.