Dayla Ulrich joined the show live from Cedar City to talk about the Sweet Pea Farm and Orchard in Parowan, Utah. Creating community through her small farm, Sweet Pea Farm and Orchard is making its mark in Southern Utah.

From veggies to flowers to morning breakfast, the Sweet Pea Farm and Orchard is just under three acres split between the kitchen, greenhouses, and the orchard.

Flower season is a must-see at Sweet Pea Farm and Orchard. With fabulous florals, people can hand-pick flowers, wrap them in paper and take them home.

Casual events are hosted here. Dinner is hosted once a month and breakfast is hosted every Saturday from June to September. Once a year on the third Saturday of September, a ticket event with limited seating is available for people to attend as well.

If looking for a beautiful, natural wedding venue, this orchard offers the perfect place for a unique and natural looking wedding.

In season are the heirloom tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, celery, green beans, and so much more. Anyone can go to the orchard and pick out the veggies they want all season long.

Instagram: @sweetpeafarmandorchard

Facebook: @sweetpeafarmparowan

Website: https://www.sweetpeafarmandorchard.com