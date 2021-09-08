An opportunity to try local vegan dishes

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
feedingamerica

Amy Meyer, Co-director of SLC VegFest stopped by the show to talk about the Vegan Food Festival happening on Sept. 11 from 12-8 p.m. at Library Square in Salt Lake City.

It is a community festival organized by Utah Animal Rights Coalition that is free to attend and run entirely by volunteers. The event is to celebrate veganism and plant-based eating and is for anyone interested in helping animals, reducing their impact on the environment, or enjoying a free outdoor festival with friends and family.

The event will feature dozens of vendors, lots of vegan food options from local bakeries, kids’ activities, a beer garden, a vegan cooking demonstration, and live music.

To learn more about this event check out the SLC VegFest website or Utah Animal Rights Coalition on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

feedingamerica

GTU Sponsors