An opportunity to try local vegan dishes

Amy Meyer, Co-director of SLC VegFest stopped by the show to talk about the Vegan Food Festival happening on Sept. 11 from 12-8 p.m. at Library Square in Salt Lake City.

It is a community festival organized by Utah Animal Rights Coalition that is free to attend and run entirely by volunteers. The event is to celebrate veganism and plant-based eating and is for anyone interested in helping animals, reducing their impact on the environment, or enjoying a free outdoor festival with friends and family.

The event will feature dozens of vendors, lots of vegan food options from local bakeries, kids’ activities, a beer garden, a vegan cooking demonstration, and live music.

To learn more about this event check out the SLC VegFest website or Utah Animal Rights Coalition on Instagram and Facebook.