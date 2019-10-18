It’s a Halloween event unlike any other where film, fashion, music, and live performances come together for one night only. In it’s fourteenth year, An October Evening will take place on Saturday, October 19th at 7 pm at the SLC Masonic Temple.

Deena Marie got an in-depth look at what goes on behind the scenes with founder Stephen King Simmons, and co-founder Andrea Hansen. Stephen says the Masonic Temple is the perfect spot for the event, something you’d see right out of, “one those creepy, early 1900 black-and-white Vampire movies.”

Andrea tells us that this years Haunted New Orleans theme came from a trip her and Stephen took to New Orleans earlier this year where they were super inspired by the “cemeteries, the feeling, the vibe.” For the runway portion of the evening, Andrea will dress her models in a “Moon-phase tarot ” themed costumes.

Tickets are just $20, available at the venue the day of the show, and online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-october-evening-tickets-70092495541