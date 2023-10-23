- Why not send a Pink Basket to spread awareness this October about breast cancer and help people feel less alone in their journey? Breast cancer survivors Courtney Hilburn and Liz Dalton joined us this morning to share how simply reaching out can make all the difference. Courtney was just 30 years old when she was diagnosed after having four young children. She says she felt a lump and went to get checked. She had no family history and if she had waited until forty to get a mammogram she says she wouldn’t be here. Liz had a similar experience, she was diagnosed at 35 years old just by doing a self-breast check. Both women say the diagnosis is isolating and they both felt incredibly alone.
- The ladies have created Pink Baskets to help women going through cancer or other hard circumstances feel less isolated. Small businesses can donate to the baskets that are filled with all kinds of special products. Liz has created a binder that helps women from A-Z of diagnosis. If you would like to nominate someone who could use a little pick-me-up, please visit Courtney’s Instagram @Court_Hilbs for more information.
An instant pick-me-up for women with breast cancer
by: Nicea DeGering
