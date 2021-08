It’s Friday, so apparently anything goes. Bree filled in, Nick Markosian announced, and floor director Jay fed Deena ice cream during the fitness segment. What? We’re loopy. But Bree still nailed it showing us a few different ways to work out our inner thighs. We felt the burn. Oh boy, did we feel it. Just…watch.

And be sure to check out Ballet Blast for more www.balletblast.com