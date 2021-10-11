An inclusive video game representing drag queens

Video Game Developer, Greg Bayles, is here to teach viewers that video games can be a form of self-expression. He’s currently creating a drag queen fighting game called Super Bearded Dragons with the hopes of establishing an inclusive environment.

As a chemistry major in college, Bayles stumbled upon his love for video games after a friend suggested he go into video game development. That turned into him being accepted into a master’s program and becoming a video game developer.

Bayles describes the game as drag queen bearded dragons fighting over cash that’s raining from the sky. He discussed how people don’t view Salt Lake as a diverse city so he wanted to make a game that’s for everyone and shows Utah in a vibrant light. There aren’t a lot of games about queerness so his goal is to make it completely joyful and inclusive. Since there’s a lot of pressure for people to look a certain way, Bayles emphasized that he wants people to know you can look however you want.

Check out the game’s trailer on YouTube!