- We are talking now about rebuilding lives and helping restore hope, the organization Holding Out Help provides support to people that come from a polygamous background. We sat down this morning with the Executive Director Tonia Tewell and Gladys, a mom of six daughters who left the FLDS religion just last year, she says to save her children.
- Gladys says she decided to leave the church when her children were taken from her by their father because of “new revelation”. She tells us that revelation is about consecrating all children to the church so they can be “translated”, she says she fears for the lives of her children and all children still in the FLDS religion. Gladys says her children have now been taught to stay away from her, and after spending her entire life in the religion she is now an outcast.
- Tewell says unfortunately Gladys’ story is not unique. That’s why Holding Out Help was established. To help people leaving polygamy have access to resources that can assist them in moving on with their lives. In Gladys’ case it’s been legal aid and support. If you would like to help the organization and others like Gladys you can visit www.holdingouthelp.org or attend an upcoming fundraiser in St. George on November 17th.
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
