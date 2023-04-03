SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – If you or someone you know has been impacted by addiction, you understand how hard it is to overcome. Al Richards, Curtis Marsh, and Brad Neufeld joined us to talk about an upcoming Healing Utah Success Summit event in Sandy.

This event is on April 15th, and it is all about inspiring people and showing them that recovery is possible. Additionally, this event also talks about how people can understand and help those they know that have been impacted from addiction.

Curtis knows how much mental power it takes to fight addiction and reach recovery. As Brad would say, it’s a fight, and you should never give up on people you know who are suffering from addiction.

This event will be at the Miller Free Enterprise Building in Sandy, and this event will start at 11am and end at 4:30pm. You can find more information at resiliencetalknetwork.com or on Instagram at @resiliencetalknetwork.