SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- What better way to learn about mental health than through an escape room puzzle? Trailblazer, Brian Higgins is breaking down the mental health stigmas with filmmaking and expressive recoveries.

Mental Healthy F.i.t. is changing how one experiences mental health by developing and presenting edutainment and creatucation events all across Utah. These events were created to encompass creative expression, multimedia, storytelling, live performances and technology. This then helps to create a vibrant community around mental health without the stigmas.

Coming up soon is their Open Mind pop up escape room, aimed to increase awareness and decrease stigma through edutainment and advocacy. This event is happening May 17th and 31st at Fit2Recover. For more information check out their website and instagram.