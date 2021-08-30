An escape for more romance in your life

There is a huge demand for clean Regency/Historical Fiction in the local market here in the Wasatch Front. There is almost a cult-like following – so much so that it defies the typical engagement and social media rules on our Wholesome Romance platforms. Why is that? Karen Thornell, author of To Marry an Earl, addressed this topic and what she has seen as she created relationships with authors writing in the field in preparation for her first traditionally published book.

So why regency romance? Thornell described the longing that readers have to escape to a new time period with an entirely new society. It is intriguing to readers to be taken out of their everyday life, and imagine something different.

For 20% off Thornell’s book To Marry an Earl, follow this link to Seagull Book. For a Goodreads giveaway, follow this link.

To find out more about Thornell, follow her on FB and IG.