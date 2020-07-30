An Egg-cellent experiment with the Salt Lake County Library

Nancy Moos from the Salt Lake County Library joined us today to show us a naked egg experiment! The County Library helps parents and kids with at-home crafts and activity ideas. We may think only of books when the library comes to mind, but there is so much more to discover there.

Nancy tells us any time we can spark a young person’s mind whether it’s through reading, science, math, or art, their mission is fulfilled. Crafts can give kids a creative output or help inspire imagination, and interest in hobbies, or even a career down the road, so there’s an educational and artistic value as well.

The naked egg experiment teaches kids about semi-permeable membranes and osmosis! The County Library has lots and lots and lots of resources to help kids and parents, including digital storytimes, awesome events like ToshoCON, language learning tools like Rosetta Stone and Mango Languages, and tons of stuff available digitally.

The Library is open by appointment! Schedule an appointment online to pick up your holds via Curbside Pickup or Inside Express!

Hop online at thecountylibrary.org and on social media @theCountyLibrary

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

·