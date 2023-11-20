- Why not opt for an eco-friendly way to honor the life of your pets who have passed away by going to Utah Pet Aquamation? Merritt Rinard sat down with us this morning to tell us she was inspired after her six-year-old dog Trapper was diagnosed with kidney disease, she knew her remaining time with him was short. She gave him the best quality of life possible for his final months and began confronting the difficult decisions no pet owner wants to face, including aftercare for Trapper after he passed. Merritt had heard of Aquamation (cremation by water) when she lived in Texas, and started searching for a facility in Northern Utah, but quickly discovered that no one was offering the service here.
- “Knowing that I wanted a gentler aftercare process for my own pet, I realized that other owners might feel the same way. I’m now honored to provide them with that option,” she said. “Trapper was my inspiration to open Utah Pet Aquamation, allowing people to honor their pets and protect our environment with a sustainable alternative to flame-based cremation.”
- Aquamation is a gentle, water-based alternative to traditional flame cremation. The process, alkaline hydrolysis, mimics Mother Nature using a combination of gentle water flow, temperature, and alkalinity to recreate what takes place in natural decomposition in the soil. At the end of the process, the body has been returned to its natural elements. Aquamation was patented in 1888 and has been used by the medical industry for years.
- The process can be used for pets of all types and sizes. Any pet from 0-400 pounds can be Aquamated, and even the smallest pets will be handled with care. Families receive about 20% more remains when compared to flame cremation, so it’s a great option for small and exotic pets like snakes, fish, hamsters, turtles, and birds. It’s an eco-friendly alternative with no harmful emissions which is especially important along the Wasatch Front, which is prone to inversions and poor air quality, especially as we head into the winter.
- For more information about Utah Pet Aquamation visit: www.utahpetaquamation.com
- “Knowing that I wanted a gentler aftercare process for my own pet, I realized that other owners might feel the same way. I’m now honored to provide them with that option,” she said. “Trapper was my inspiration to open Utah Pet Aquamation, allowing people to honor their pets and protect our environment with a sustainable alternative to flame-based cremation.”
An eco-friendly alternative to cremation for your pets
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now