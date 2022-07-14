- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We start with an eating hack that has now gone viral on social media. Shelby Sacco went viral on TikTok for sharing how she lost 25 pounds by eating healthy 60%-80% of the week. She struggled for years with disordered eating. Sacco is a 25-year-old from Michigan whose TikTok video about her weight loss and healthy eating journey is going viral. In the video, which has over 2.5 million views and 444,000 likes, Sacco breaks down how she lost 25 pounds and has maintained her weight loss for over a year by eating healthy 60% to 80% of the week. Her advice is approachable and her delivery upbeat, but just two years ago, she was in a very different place. Her advice is so relatable! Tune in for her tips or click here: https://www.today.com/health/diet-fitness/walking-1-healthy-eating-hack-helped-lose-25-pounds-rcna37629
- Plus, everyone has felt the love and appreciation that comes with having a friend that really has become a best friend. But sometimes a new friendship hits that line where you can’t tell how close you may be. When you reach that phase, we have some things you can think about to help you figure it out. According to Algerian-French philosopher Jacques Derrida, every friendship has at least these three characteristics:
- You can talk with your best friend about your crushes.
- Talking about new crushes really opens up a door of vulnerability that shows how much you and a friend trust each other. Opening up that door to let your friend potentially judge you or your crush goes way further than you actively realize.
- You can talk with your best friend about your future.
- Discussing your future dreams, plans, decisions, and letting them discuss their thoughts, feelings, and opinions can show a level of trust not every friendship shares.
- You can talk with your best friend about your family.
- Whether or not your friend has met your family, telling them about your family really lets them into your world. If you both share details about your family and/or your upbringings, let them see where you’ve come from and what has helped you grow into who you are today.
- And some fans of Lindsay Arnold and “Dancing With the Stars” are annoyed with the professional dancer after she posted a closet reveal. Arnold has been teasing the reveal for months, sharing that she and her husband, Sam, were having a whole room in their home renovated to be a walk-in closet, and the room was bigger than some fans had expected it to be. “Ever since we moved into our house I had the idea to expand our master closet into the small nursery room right next to it but wasn’t sure how it would turn out,” Arnold wrote on Instagram alongside the reveal video. “I am SO happy we went for it because this is truly my dream closet! As soon as we started this project I knew I needed to get @reset_your_nest in ASAP to help us organize our closet and I cannot even tell you how incredible they are.”
- At the end of the show – As parents, we would do absolutely anything for our children… but would they do the same? There’s a way you can find out if your kiddo is your ride or die, and maybe even go viral in the process. In a new TikTok trend, parents, older siblings, and caregivers urgently tell a young child to put their shoes on before saying some version of “I have to go fight this person, and they have a kid your age, so if the kid steps in I need you to fight them.” The reactions from the would-be mini-brawlers run the gamut from eager to horrified and are uniformly hilarious. Tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.