- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are talking relationships on the show today. So apparently there is a dating relationship timeline that we all need to be aware of. This is what it looks like. First, dating does not mean you are in a committed relationship. Second dating is not a synonym for a boyfriend/girlfriend or partner. Third, dating just means that you are actively going on dates. When dating becomes a relationship, is after a period of time after you get to know someone and decide if you want to have a relationship or DTR.
- Once you are in an established relationship you can use the label of boyfriend girlfriend or partner. You can also be dating someone for any given amount of time and NOT make it a committed relationship. If you date someone and those dates do not progress into a relationship, that is someone you dated (past tense of dating.) A ‘situationship’ is when one or both parties in a romantic situation have consciously decided that the relationship is not moving toward being one that is established or serious. While it may continue, it does not progress. Here is the timeline break down:
- DATING IS ACTIVELY GOING ON DATES
- ONE DATE does not mean dating “actively”
- DATES MUST BE REAL DATES
- Does it pass the calendar test? Could you make it an event on a calendar?
- WHAT DOESN’T PASS
- Loose plans / floated ideas. “Meeting up” when one or both parties is already out independently or with others. Plans to attend same gathering/event with others. Inviting someone to join actively they would be doing anyway. We hope you join us for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU.
An easy to read dating and relationship timeline
by: Nicea DeGering
