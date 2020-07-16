An easy recipe for creamy Baba Ghanoush

- Reagan brought her good friend Michelle on the show today to make a recipe she’s been talking about for weeks! If you’ve never tried Baba Ghanoush, it’s healthy, creamy and has less than ten ingredients. After mixing together, you can dip vegetables, naan bread, or anything in the garlicky goodness.
Baba Ghanoush
Eggplant
1/4 C Tahini
3-4 cloves of garlic
Juice from 2 lemons
1/4 C Jouilia olive oil
1 1/2 tsp cumin
1 tsp kosher salt & pepper to taste
Grill or roast the eggplant until soft. Then scrape into a bowl. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend together until smooth. You can top with extra olive oil.