An easy recipe for creamy Baba Ghanoush

Life is full of firsts, and buying your first home is a significant milestone. Lennar Homes have improved, even simplified the home purchase process for first-time buyers. Lennar builds new homes in 21 states in more than 76 popular real estate markets across the nation. Since they came to Utah in 2018 they quickly built 8 communities throughout the valley and 5 more are opening soon.

Lennar is well-known for taking the frustration and difficulty out of the home-building process. They do the research, figure out what features their customers want in their homes, and then offer them standard, included in the price of the home. When you go through their models, there aren’t expensive upgrades. What you see is what’s included. Their homes have stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, metal railings, and 9’ main floor ceilings. Not to mention our home automation