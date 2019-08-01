An “easy peasy lemon squeezy” dessert

When life gives you lemons make… lemon bars! Marseille Smith, a soccer player and baker, joined us for Kids in the Kitchen to make a delicious dessert.

These lemon bars will make any bad day brighter and satisfy any sugar craving! They are easy peasy lemon squeezy! Make them today!

Lemon Bars

Crust:

1 cup butter, softened

½ cup white or cane sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

Lemon Curd:

4 eggs

1 ½ cups white or cane sugar

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup lemon juice or 2 juiced lemons

Directions: