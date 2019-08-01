An “easy peasy lemon squeezy” dessert

Newsfore Opt-In Form

When life gives you lemons make… lemon bars! Marseille Smith, a soccer player and baker, joined us for Kids in the Kitchen to make a delicious dessert.

These lemon bars will make any bad day brighter and satisfy any sugar craving! They are easy peasy lemon squeezy! Make them today!

Lemon Bars

Crust:

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • ½ cup white or cane sugar
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour

Lemon Curd:

  • 4 eggs
  • 1 ½ cups white or cane sugar
  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup lemon juice or 2 juiced lemons

Directions:

  1. Bake crust at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes until crust is browned.
  2. Pour lemon curd on the hot crust and bake for 20 minutes.
  3. When cooled dust with powdered sugar.

