An “easy peasy lemon squeezy” dessert

When life gives you lemons make… lemon bars! Marseille Smith, a soccer player and baker, joined us for Kids in the Kitchen to make a delicious dessert.
These lemon bars will make any bad day brighter and satisfy any sugar craving! They are easy peasy lemon squeezy! Make them today!
Lemon Bars
Crust:
- 1 cup butter, softened
- ½ cup white or cane sugar
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
Lemon Curd:
- 4 eggs
- 1 ½ cups white or cane sugar
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup lemon juice or 2 juiced lemons
Directions:
- Bake crust at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes until crust is browned.
- Pour lemon curd on the hot crust and bake for 20 minutes.
- When cooled dust with powdered sugar.