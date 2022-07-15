- On Good Things Utah hour 2 this morning – It’s back! A new Handmaid’s Tale season 5 trailer teases a vengeful Serena willing to go any distance to make June pay. Whether or not Serena Waterford is actually broken up about her husband’s untimely death will become clearer when The Handmaid’s Tale returns this Fall for Season 5. But from the looks of a teaser trailer released Thursday, she’s certainly playing up her grief in a bid to take down her longtime nemesis, June. The minute-long spot, which you can watch above, tees up the ways in which Serena will mess with her former handmaid from distances both far and near in the upcoming season.
- Plus, speaking of coming back, Alfonso Ribeiro is headed back to the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom — this time as Tyra Banks’ co-host. “Good Morning America” on Thursday exclusively revealed that the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum, whose character Carlton Banks is known for his iconic dance moves, will join the “America’s Next Top Model” legend when “DWTS” makes its debut on Disney+ for season 31 this fall. Ribeiro won the coveted Mirrorball on “DWTS” season 19 alongside professional dancer Witney Carson. “‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” he said in a press release, adding that he hopes his “longstanding friendship” with the supermodel will resonate with viewers.
- And let’s talking dating – when coaching single female clients, the topic of how to flirt with a guy always comes up. In particular, they worry about talking to men they’ve never met before or men who seem interesting. Basically, they want to know how to flirt with strangers. These women’s answers tend to fall into two camps: “I’m OK talking to him if the man starts the conversation. “If the man starts by saying something embarrassing or awkward, I’m not OK with talking to him.” I tell these clients that there’s a third thing to consider, which is that men are quite flattered when a woman talks to them first and whips out good conversation starters. Deena shares flirting tips that will help you not just break, but melt the ice!
- At the end of the show – Imagine this: how different the world would be if cis-gendered men had the ability to give birth? Would the state of Texas attempt to ban abortions after six weeks or would they be available on-demand? Would we live in a country without mandatory paid maternity leave? How much more affordable would childcare be? Would there be a tax on period products? How would we treat people experiencing period pain? A few brave men decided to see what life was like for people who have periods in a funny but enlightening video that’s gone viral on TikTok. In a video posted by Benz Trap House that has over 1.4 million views, a group of guys tried a period simulator to experience what menstrual cramps really feel like. Tune in for this hilarious Hot Topic and so much more on a Friday edition of GTU Hour 2.