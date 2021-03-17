An Avocado Spring Salad You Can Whip up in Minutes

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

When you think of all of the green foods you can enjoy on St. Patrick’s Day this one may not come to mind, but you should definitely consider it.

Chef Jennifer Martello joins us in the kitchen with the simple recipe for Avocado and Tarragon Spring Salad.

You will need quite a few ingredients for this one but the prep time is pretty fast, once you have it all together top with chicken, beef, any protein of your choice or just the salad alone is a hearty meal.

Follow Jenn on social media for more recipe and cooking demos.