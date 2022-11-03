SALT LAKE, UT – For people who have gone through difficult divorces, abusive relationships, and are victims of domestic violence. Tiffany Denny and Kierstyn Franklin have gone through the same and want to help by getting you to resources and giving you a community of women to talk to about this. They are having an event tomorrow and it has been sold out which is great because all the proceeds are going to the prevention of Domestic violence. But they are having a online auction on their Instagram with tons of fun items. They also have a new app called reclaim to give people more resources and the subscription fees you would pay for the app are also going straight to the prevention of domestic violence.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, remember there is hope and resources. For more information check out their Instagram and app.

Instagram: @reclaimevent