SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Having those conversations about end-of-life care can be difficult but necessary. Greg Bayles from University of Utah’s Therapeutic Games and Apps Lab shares the best game and app resources to help individuals heal from conditions.These medical games can help better understanding depression, spinal cord injury and even symptom tracking with kids with cancer. “[These games are] redefining how people can reengage with their own healthcare,” said Bayles. “It can be so difficult for people to have conversations.”

Focus group openings are still available. Contact Gail L. Towsley, PhD: (801) 585-9085 gail.towsley@nurs.utah.edu