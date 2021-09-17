An amazing way to support women and black-owned local businesses

Kris Ayoso, Co-Founder of Strength in Shades, came by the show to talk about the monthly markets she and her co-worker host with the purpose of highlighting women of color-owned, women-owned and black-owned businesses.

Ayoso also talked about the importance of women supporting women, especially in business.

The next opportunity to see these wellness, clothing, beauty, and art vendors is Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 527 West State Street in Pleasant Grove at Edynkei Boutique from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a special promotion for the first 40 people at their September 18 Fall Market!

To learn more or get involved in the Strength in Shades community check out their Instagram and Facebook.