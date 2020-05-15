An all-mom run business, A Darker Shade Spa has opened their doors!

Owners Ashley Gladwell and Christie Eskelsen had just opened their brand-new Layton business, A Darker Shade Spa when the pandemic hit. When doors temporarily shut, they were anxious for the future, wanting to keep the momentum of building clientele, but also wanting their employees to be taken care of.

This spa is run by moms, the employees are moms, and the local vendors they bring into the spa are – you guessed it – moms! A Shade Darker takes pride in both female empowerment, as well as being a one-stop-shop. They offer plenty, including: esthetician services, lashes, waxing, red light therapy, pedicures, manicures, nails, tanning, spray tanning and botox!

You’ll wait in your car, and give them a call when you’ve arrived for your service. When it’s time, they’ll bring you in to avoid crowding. Masks are required by both customers and employees. There is a plexiglass divider at the front desk, and the employees are taking great care to keep sanitizing!

Give them a call, support local, and get a little pampering at acebook.com/ashadedarkerspa