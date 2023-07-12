SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Bringing the beautiful energy of drag shows to an all-ages friendly crowd, is the wonderful Gia Bianca Stephens. Experience an event that promotes nothing but love and inclusion. It’s for all age groups and, packed with fun activities and opportunities to learn.

With the 3rd annual show coming up July 13th, you will not want to miss it! Located at the Gallivan Center and free to all spectators. Bring the family out for a night of entertainment and fun. The goal of the show is all about diversity, representation and education. The Utah Pride Center is a safe place for LGBTQ+ people and allows them the opportunity to thrive as valued individuals.

For more information on the event and how you can support, visit Utah Pride Center’s website.