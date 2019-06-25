An advocate for addiction recovery

Together with The Advocates, we honored our Community Advocate of the month on the show today! It is our effort to highlight those members of our community that go the extra mile to make our cities a better place to live for everyone. An Advocate seeks to ensure that people have their voices heard on issues that are important to them. They defend and safeguard their rights and have their wishes considered when decisions are being made about their lives.

This month’s nominee is Mary Jo McMillen, Executive Director of

Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness, also known as USARA. Mary Jo has been in long-term recovery from alcohol and drug addiction since September 1985. She has been a Licensed Substance Use Disorder Counselor in Utah since 1988, working in multiple agencies and treatment services. In 2007, Mary Jo joined a startup effort to establish the Board of Directors for USARA, the state’s first Addiction Recovery Organization and became the Executive Director in 2010. USARA is a Peer-Run organization where all of the staff and directors have recovered from addiction. The organization works to create a state where everyone is aware that recovery services are available. Mary Jo’s goal is to establish a network of partners to help grow USARA and the community of recovery in Utah and across the nation.

September is Recovery Month and Utah will host Recovery Day Celebrations throughout the state. The Salt Lake City event is September 14th at the Gallivan Center. There will also be a 5K Run/Walk for Recovery for the 13th year. Don’t miss out on the special events taking place. For more information on how to get help or become involved go to www.myusara.com.

To nominate a Community Advocate click here!

