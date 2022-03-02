- On GTU this morning – It’s showtime! Over three decades since the original was released, a “Beetlejuice” sequel is reportedly in the works with Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company, according to a report by film reporter Jeff Sneider in The Ankler, which was later confirmed by Deadline. Winona Ryder, who played Lydia Deetz, and Michael Keaton, who played the titular character, are expected to reprise their roles. Directed by Tim Burton, “Beetlejuice” is a comedy-horror staple following a newly deceased couple, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, in their quest to reclaim their home from the eccentric family who have since moved in.
- Plus, LinkedIn, the career-focused social networking site, is giving job seekers a new way to describe gaps in their careers. The site on Tuesday released a new feature, called “career breaks,” that gives users the ability to tell potential employers why they left the workforce and describe how that experience helped them grow and develop skills. With the feature, users can choose from a drop-down menu that gives options ranging from parenting and caregiving to layoff, career transition, gap year, relocation or travel.
- And while a fear of the dark is most common among children 3-12 years old (affecting nearly 3 out of 4 kids, according to one study) many adults are also prone to fears of darkness. An estimated 11% of adults were already struggling with this fear before the pandemic, and experts say COVID has made matters worse. “Fear is triggered by a real or perceived threat. The global pandemic has evoked much uncertainty in different aspects of all our lives,” said Dr. Gifty Ampadu, a psychologist for the Montefiore Health System. And because research shows that fear of the unknown compounds other anxieties, fears of the dark and other phobias have increased exponentially.
- Finally, Michael and Maria Spressler have been going to The Lobster House Restaurant in Cape May for 34 years but this time was spe-shell. Michael Spressler recently stopped by one of his favorite restaurants to enjoy one of his go-to appetizers, but he walked away with something a lot more valuable: a pearl that could be worth thousands of dollars. The New Jersey resident and his wife Maria have been going to The Lobster House Restaurant in Cape May, New Jersey, for 34 years, but their last visit to the local hot spot over President’s’ Day weekend was unlike any other. After ordering a dozen clams on the half shell, Spressler proceeded to chow down. It wasn’t until he was almost finished eating that he noticed something unusual in one of the clams. We’ll tell you what he did next!
- At the end of the show – Grandparents have all the fun. While moms and dads have to deal with all the stressful stuff like pediatrician appointments, report cards, and getting everybody out the door on time in the morning, grandparents get to focus on frivolity (mostly by letting your kids do stuff you don't and buying them things you won't). Take April Fools' Day, for example: While you're too busy and tired to think up any tricks, grandmas and grandpas live for this stuff. So what are some April Fools' Day pranks for grandparents to play on grandkids this year?