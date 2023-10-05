- On Good Things Utah this morning – Amy Schumer warned those in their 20s of the effects of aging by comparing photos of her younger self with a jarring recent snap. The comedian, who is now 42, posted a few throwback snaps of her youthful glowing self wearing a mini bandage dress while attending a comedy event in 2012.
- “Warning 20 somethings. I looked like this at your age,” she captioned the Instagram post on Tuesday, though she was 31 years old at the time the photos were taken. The “I Feel Pretty” star then shared a shocking photo of herself hooked up to an IV while wearing a hospital gown as her hair curled chaotically around her frowning face.
- “Life is coming for you,” she concluded in the caption. She also shared the same photos to her Instagram Story.
- “Girls in your 20s guess what? I looked like you too,” she wrote. “Life is coming for you b–ches.” Schumer did not clarify when the hospital image was taken or the context behind it, but that didn’t stop fans from flooding the comments section of her post to assure the jokester that she’s beautiful inside and out.
- “Love you in all shapes and sizes,” one person wrote.
- “Omg!! I love you! ,” a fan gushed.
- “She is grace and Beauty,” a third said.
- Others agreed with Schumer that aging happens in the blink of an eye. We hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more on a Thursday edition of GTU!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now