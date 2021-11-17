Amp up your wardrobe with stackable jewelry for every occasion

Small business owner Sammy Dehaan joined us on the show today to share about her top-of-the-line jewelry company.

Sammy started Banks about three years ago. She used to offer silver and gold jewelry but has since found her niche and offers her customers 12-24 k gold plated pieces that are hypoallergenic, waterproof, and will not tarnish or turn your skin green. She is known for her unbeatable price point. Everything on her site averages around $30!

Sammy says that stacking chains are a hit this year, so she has made all of her pieces stackable. If you love this trend but aren’t sure how to accomplish that look, Sammy says to stick to the three rule where you stack 3 necklaces, 3 bracelets, or three rings. With her jewelry, you can be as crazy or as simple as you want. She advises that you start with one or two basic chains and then can add a pendant as a statement piece.

Banks Jewelry has everything from necklaces, bracelets, hoop earrings, and cuffs. With the holidays right around the corner, jewelry makes the perfect gift because you don’t have to worry about sizing. All the rings are adjustable and will fit anyone.

Don’t miss Banks Black Friday deals happening on Small Business Saturday and follow along on social media for fun events happening throughout December.